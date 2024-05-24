Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Harry Smith...our panel of Warriors experts are here to reflect on the clinical Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Hull KR, and look ahead to this weekend’s clash back in Super League against Salford Red Devils.

Stephen Ford:

An excellent performance in the Challenge Cup semi-final against HKR. Like a lot of people I expected a close game and I personally thought that it would be a relatively low scoring game. How wrong could I be? From the first try we looked totally in control and composed. The performance was really clinical in that we took every chance that came our way and limited HKR to one scrappy try with a superb defensive display. It was our best 80 minutes of the season after our World Club Challenge victory over Penrith. Very difficult to pick out individual performances as it was a really excellent team performance however, I thought Smith and Thompson both played really well with Smith fully deserving of his MOM award. Nsemba continues to improve with every game and his ability to break the line with regularity is really exciting to see from this talented teenager. If Nsemba continues to improve at this rate the NRL clubs will be circulating sooner rather than later to sign this precocious talent.

Too many top quality moments in the game to list in full but the French kick and Miski’s completion for our second try was fantastic to see. At the time I thought that HKR were poor in defence for the opening try but when I saw it on the highlights I could see why my brother had sent me text from deepest Dorset after the try saying just how good the try was. An absolute peach of a pass from Field and Wardle once again showing that he is the best centre in Super League by a country mile. Good to see Walters make his first team debut which was a surprise for quite a few of us. Nothing spectacular but the raw talent is there for everyone to see and I’m pretty confident that he will be a great signing for us.

Junior Nsemba was a try-scorer in the recent Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull KR

A great day, ground and result. Post match the only disappointing parts of the game are the suspensions for Ellis and Walters which for the life of me I didn’t expect nor do I believe that either were deserved. The suspensions will allow Hill and Cooper to get their chance in the starting 17 and will give Ellis a much deserved rest from first team action. I anticipate a big game from Hill as he sets his stall out to get a squad place in the CCF.

I didn’t go to Wembley in 2017 as at the time I had become disillusioned with our style of play and missed my first Wigan CCF since I had started watching them since the late 60s. Personally I would prefer the final to be at Tottenham’s ground but with a game against Wire we might see the highest attendance at a CCF for a few years.

Wire are seemingly transformed since the appointment of Sam Burgess and will give us a severe test in the final. Tickets bought and rail travel booked. Can’t wait.

Salford are the opposition this weekend and as usual I expect a difficult game against a well coached and motivated side with several ex Wigan players in their ranks. If we can maintain our discipline and excellent defence then I can see our current winning streak continuing. Should be a great game.

Glynn Bradshaw:

It was a great effort from all concerned in the semi-final. We started well, which was so important, and never looked back.

Thompson’s effort was remarkable in the sultry conditions, but the rest of the pack dominated too, which allowed Harry Smith in particular free rein.

Defensively as well, we were well organised and limited their opportunities. I thought Mikey Lewis was their best player by a mile, always dangerous with the ball in hand.

Little frustrating to incur the wrath of the disciplinary officials, considering all that went on in this game, such as Hiku’s flop on Field, and later Jake Connor’s antics once again.

A superb final in prospect as Warrington have to be respected, they are playing some great rugby at the moment.

An interesting contest awaits this Sunday, as Salford are a little inconsistent, but have beaten a number of top sides. I don’t think they can be as bad as they were at Leigh.

Fingers crossed for another win on the road.

Darren Wrudd:

I really didn’t want to be all gushing with praise this week over the performance in the semi final, but how could I not be! From 1 to 17 the players were absolutely what we expect them to be.

The attitude, the commitment and the team work was simply awesome. Hull KR might have had a few points off us in the league but I bet they would swap those in a heart beat for that prestigious place in the Challenge Cup Final.

I think the last time I saw such a completely dominant squad and back room staff in such harmony, we were midway through an eight cup run.

Our pack set a platform and almost threw the gauntlet of challenge to our backs to make the chances count, with huge performances from Kaide Ellis and Luke Thompson in particular. Thompson has been a revelation this year, his stats are just awesome and as a leader he towers above many in this league. Then the tough commitment from Ellis is only matched by his ball skills and vision both on and off the ball. But it's hard to pick individuals in this performance as the team worked so well for one another.

The back-line were sublime and although quite rightly the plaudits seem to fall into Liam Marshall’s lap with his immense workload, Abbas Miski pushes harder than I have known anyone (other than Marshall) when coming out of yardage. How valuable those two players are to this team cannot be overstated.

It seems all you need to do then is sprinkle some fairy dust over the whole situation in the form of French and Field, the sparkly bits that just finish it all off with a chuckle and you have that complete performance that wins games in style.

Do not be in any doubt though that this cannot happen without all the lads putting in a shift and I could just name each one in turn to state their huge contribution and worth to the club. I suppose other than sending them all a box of chocolates there’s not much more praise I can heap on top.

The only cloud I suppose was the two bans we picked up. Out of all the high tackle sanctions last weekend, amazingly Wigan were the only ones to pick up bans, funny that.

The pundits didn’t help much either with that whinging bore Jon Wilkin, but then as a Hull lad, what could you expect from him or the BBC’s choice of, er, expert.