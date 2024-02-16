Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - ‘Never have I experienced such a buzz for Warriors in the summer era’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Bailey

So, here we are at the dawn of the 2024 Super League season and I cannot wait. Never have I experienced such a buzz and sense of anticipation for Wigan in the summer era. I won't be making any bold predictions, I am just going to enjoy riding the wave and trust in Matt Peet, Kris Radlinski and their staff.

If you were grading the Warriors off season, there's not many areas you could improve on in my opinion. A stable ownership, with closer ties to Wigan Athletic which is no bad thing. A lot of new revenue streams are being explored too. Retention has been almost perfect (just get Bevan an extended deal!) with Smith, Field, O'Neill, Ellis, Miski, Havard and Mago all committing. Recruitment too, with Thompson, Keighran, Leeming, Chan, Walters and Eseh. Granted that's been tempered by news of Sam Walters collarbone injury and hopefully Eseh's leg injury from the Huddersfield reserve run out at Wigan Rugby Union isn't serious either. Speaking of that game, it was a great little setting and the Warriors comfortably dispatched the Giants. Marshall, Miski and Cooper got some air into the lungs, Chan looked very dangerous at loose forward. The next lads off the conveyor belt look ready for their next step, too. Whether that be at the Warriors with the odd game, or on dual-reg at Wakefield/Midlands, Eckersley, Douglas, Forber and especially Farrimond look like fantastic prospects.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors stars Tyler Dupree, Jai Field, Bevan French, Harry Smith and Luke Thompson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford in the past hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Warriors, but recent years has seen some impressive performances and results. Castleford, though, will be fired up for a quick start after a hugely disappointing 2023. With IMG grading virtually ensuring Castleford's survival, a new investor and a recruitment campaign focusing on youth seems to indicate a longer term approach. The Tigers will need their partisan crowd behind them though as it is a relatively young side, especially in key positions. The bookies are giving them roughly a two score start, but if Wigan click, it may not be generous enough. The back-line virtually picks itself from one to seven with everyone looking fit after pre-season. Despite not having Havard, Walters or Nsemba available for round 1, 'Matty Shakur' can practically pick Two Packs (geddit) such are the riches at his disposal. The back-row is likely to be Isa, Faz and Ellis. O'Neill and Leeming look to be doing 50/50 in the hooker role this season, so pick your props. With Byrne, Mago, Dupree, Cooper, Thompson and Hill available, Peet can tailor his selection to the opposition. I'd go with Byrne and Thompson to start, Mago and Dupree on the bench as they tend to have big impacts. As Cooper gets more minutes under his belt, he will definitely come into the equation but there is no need to rush him.

With every game available on TV and Castleford v Wigan on BBC Two in a prime Saturday teatime slot, there are many reasons to be optimistic.

Whilst no one in the inner sanctum of the Warriors will admit it, eyes will be firmly on the arrival of Penrith Panthers next week. You can almost feel the anticipation. We've had the release of the one off shirt back in the traditional irregular hoops (and for goodness sake stop going on about the shade of red), with a nod to the famous 21-4 victory at Anfield in 1991. News that Jarome Luai will be missing is a shame for the viewers, but we can talk more about that next week. All eyes need to be on Castleford and getting a solid start to a season that promises so much. Let's go!

Darren Wrudd

For me it has felt like a long closed season and I am buzzing that the new campaign is upon us. A couple of friendly games have shown some of the players up really well and I think going to Hull FC for a pre-season game was inspired. A tough ask for us in recent times as they have been a bit of a bogey side to play, Matt Peet challenged his squad to start strong and defend hard. Forty points to nil later and we had, I think, proved a point. Our pack was immense and even under extreme pressure defended really well. The bad news that Sam Walters had damaged his collarbone was unfortunate, but apparently he did not want to leave the field and said he would play on, some work ethic that is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club seems to be pushing hard to update and modernise behind the scenes and I think many could struggle with virtual tickets and online purchases. I know it is the future and I am lucky to be quite computer savvy at 57, but many won’t know where to start and it could cost the club some support. That said, the new website I think is pretty good and once the ticket sales system settles down I hope it will all come together well. One thing is sure, the staff I speak to at the club can be so very helpful that any issues can be resolved quite quickly so I don’t think there is much to worry about.

At the pre-season dinner last Sunday, we got to meet the newbies and chat to the squad members and staff. I am not sure that I have ever known a club to finish top of the tree and yet still invest in such improvement on and off the pitch. The players we all see and whilst there are some huge signings, coaching staff like Denis Betts and Joel Tomkins joining the setup shows great intent. Chatting to Brad O’Neill, he seemed to have a maturity beyond his years with a quiet confidence in the players around him and his own improvements. Young Tom Forber too carries himself particularly well and is so humble and respectful for a 20-year-old just breaking into the big time. I remember Shaun Wane saying that beyond anything else he wanted to help create decent young men, I think that is certainly the case and is now ingrained into the clubs DNA.

We need to hit the ground running this year and have a massive game in a week or so, but the most important thing for now has to be not underestimating a Castleford side desperate to start well after surviving by the skin of their teeth last year. All focus must be on the game at hand and no excuses. If we hit them hard it will be a great build up to the World Club Challenge and give a marker for the rest of Super League to the standard they will need to achieve if they want our champions crown.

Stephen Ford

After a stop start campaign in 2023 until our Challenge Cup semi-final loss which then resulted in a confident and triumphant end to the season finally, the 2024 season beckons. I don’t think that I’ve ever looked forward to a season in my 50 odd years of watching rugby league as I’m looking forward to this season. There are a multitude of reasons for this but the overriding reason is that the club belongs back in the community. I can almost feel an increase in pride in wearing cherry and white due to on field success and off field involvement in the community at large. Matt Peet, Kris Radlinski and the whole club deserve a huge pat on the back for their positivity, actions and their humbleness when they communicate with fans and the media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the losses of Pearce-Paul and Smithies were disappointing, the overall recruitment to replace these two and to further improve the squad is really exciting. Obviously pre-season friendlies are not ideal barometers but the form shown by Leeming, Thompson, Chan and Farrimond has been great to see. I’m not a Mago fan but he looks to have lost weight and certainly with the ball in hand he looks to be on the upside.

The squad is a year older now so I’m very hopeful that O’Neil, Byrne, Smith, Wardle, Ellis et al will kick on and improve further. Obviously long term injuries to Havard, Nsemba and Walters is very disappointing but it is a long season and I’m sure that these guys will still get plenty of game time during the season. I know that I will be in the minority but personally I want Grand Final and Challenge Cup success ahead of a victory against Penrith, however, I would love it if we could smash the Aussies on Saturday week. A sell-out crowd and live on the BBC is a sensational start to our first home game and a massive chance to “sell” the game outside the M62 corridor.

I expect Saints and ourselves to finish in the top two come the end of the year but Leeds, Leigh and Hull KR have recruited really well and it wouldn’t surprise if one of those may upset my prediction.

Wire are Wire so I’m not entirely sure what to expect, but I’ve got a feeling that they may have a slow start but will finish the season with a wet sail. Potentially I think that any two from six could make the Grand Final which I think is indicative of a gradual overall improvement in standards of the competition. Saints are my tip to win the Leaders’ Shield and hopefully a Wigan v Saints Grand Final with us sneaking a thriller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad