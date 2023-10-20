Departing Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan with the Betfred Super League tropy after his side's victory over Catalans at Old Trafford

David Bailey

Champions! How good does that sound after five long years? Whilst all attention was on Sam Tomkins’ fairytale, it was a quiet, understated happy ending that unfolded thanks to Matt Peet and his charges.

Ian Francis Lenagan watched his beloved Wigan Warriors grind the life out of Catalans Dragons, to bow out at the very top. It was tense, edgy, and definitely one for the purists. My teenage daughter Daisy was wracked with nerves, even after Wigan gained that vital two score lead, and only relaxed with about five minutes to go, when Arthur Mourgue misjudged a kick and gave the Warriors a seven tackle restart.

Harry Smith was once again immaculate with his place kicks, whilst his and Bevan French's kicking penned the Dragons back, isolating Sam Tomkins time and time again.

Liam Marshall (who Peet said he wanted to win the Grand Final for last weekend) was once again Johnny-on-the-spot. How must it feel to be a born and bred Wiganer, whose dad wore the famous cherry and white, to add a Grand Final winning try, to a Challenge Cup winning try. A workhorse who goes under the radar when the top wingers are spoken about, who missed the two previous Grand Finals, scoring the decisive try. I cannot thank him enough for two of the best days in Wigan's history.

Toby King goes back to Warrington with the adulation from all the Warriors fans secured - a Grand Final ring in his pocket. Let's hope he gets shown the respect he deserves down the road. I am certain he will get a huge welcome at the DW next season.

Kai Pearce-Paul heads off to the NRL a champion, but it's been tempered with the news that Morgan Smithies will likely be heading that way too. Whilst disappointing to lose another bright star, they can both go with their heads held high and the club’s and fans’ best wishes. It perhaps makes the reason for Luke Thompson signing a little more clear.

Now that the dust has settled, Wigan can look back on a job well done. Coach Peet secured his third trophy in two years, and even observers outside of the town are suggesting this could be the start of Wigan's new cycle of success. Whilst it would be nigh on impossible to match St Helens’ recent domination, Wigan are in good shape. The recruitment and retention has been impressive. I am sure a few players will be leaving, such as Cade Cust who has been the ultimate team player and happy for his mates.

Another sign of class from the club is that there have been very few rumours or transfer outgoings in the build up to the final. There's the possibility of the World Club Challenge on the horizon, the new kit to look forward to, and a new era under Mike Danson, that I hope just continues in the current vein.

It's an exciting time to be a Warrior. Enjoy basking in the success in the off season.

Darren Wrudd

What a way to finish a season!

The day dawned and I cannot remember feeling as nervous about a final before, excited yes, but an edge in the nerves as it felt that so much relied on this result. A fierce contest as we all saw, led to a thrilling half time score of all level but I turned to Glenda and said, ‘We have got this.’

We were the fittest side and have spent a great amount of time and effort in learning the craft of energy conservation both in the lead up and during the game itself. It showed and when Sam Tomkins admitted that with twenty minutes left they had lost their legs, it was a massive compliment to the training and conditioning coaches and the wonderful planning from the whole setup.

I was quite surprised to see that Ethan Havard had been named and I feel sure he had been worked hard to test his hamstring before the chance was taken, but it was the only cloud on an otherwise perfect outlook. When he left the field, the disappointment was written on his face and yet he has played his part and will no doubt come back stronger and more determined to make his mark next year.

After the elation of that final hooter and the excited scenes on the field, I was really pleased that when Sam Tomkins came over to the west stand to clap the Wigan fans, we gave him a real Wigan cheer and standing ovation. He has been a great servant to our game and I think we shall see much more of him in the media as the years roll on.

My favourite part of the evening though, was a glimpse of the massive amount of respect the squad holds for Mr Ian Lenagan. Our outgoing chairman was on the field at the end congratulating the lads and taking in the atmosphere when Liam Farrell, our fabulous captain, handed the trophy to him to be the first to bring it over to the fans.

His warm welcome from the thousands of Wigan faithful was both deserved and a most touching tribute for one who has done so much for this club and the town as a whole. Thank you Mr Lenagan, and to the Lenagan family as a whole, they will be a hard act to follow but I am so optimistic for our future it makes me smile every time I consider the possibilities.

This weekend of course we have the first international match of the Tongan tour and it won’t be the same pushover that the easily-beat French were last time out.

There are some of the world’s finest rugby league stars on show in the Tongan side and we will need to be at our international best if we want to avoid defeat in our own backyard. With Shaun Wane at the helm, only the best will do, so I am relishing the occasion and really looking forward to testing our best against such high class opposition.

I think to be honest we should have had an extra couple of names on the England call up list and lads, including Smithies.

The rugby league season is coming to an end for sure, but there are still plenty of fireworks in store for a great international finale.

Glynn Bradshaw

A perfect ending to a great run of results from the Warriors.

To go unbeaten since July 11 is some feat, and to only concede 70 points in the last 10 games, shows how hard we were to beat.

Improvements in individuals throughout the team was great to see, and the togetherness and the team spirit equally pleasing.

It was a great atmosphere on Saturday, and although there was little to choose between the sides at the break, we turned the screw after half time, as they were visibly tired and we should have posted more points.

Also a lot to look forward to next season, with some exciting signings, however now it’s time to recharge the batteries and take a well-earned rest.