Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - 'The greatest and only official rugby league derby match'

Darren Wrudd:

Memories of a fateful cup match against Sheffield drifted through my mind when the draw was announced, but that could not happen again, eh? My goodness didn’t they play well! A fabulous show from the Eagles had us pinned for much of the first half and I think that only our superior fitness levels were the big difference in the end. Perhaps some of our finishing moves were a little off in timing and although his effort and defence could not be faulted, Ryan Hampshire's no-look passes to the wing need a look at least.

The referee must have had a birthday just gone as he certainly tried to bed that new whistle in, he is red hot on the finicky bits around the ruck and just does not know when to play on. I hope he gets better as it was largely about the ref for much of the game. But a win is a win and if we can win gritty games when we don’t play our best, it’s a good thing.

Wigan and St Helens go head-to-head on Good Friday at 3:00pm

On we go to the greatest and only official rugby league derby match, as we wander over the hill to see what the plastic scousers are up to. They have not really performed to their usual standards this year and yet have still found the wins when needed, so they are going to be a tough one to put away. With Jai Field back in the mix, we should hope to have our not so secret weapon to help bring the spoils home. I love going to watch us face the Saints, from the shonky old shed that was Knowsley Road and the taunting of the likes of Long and Cunningham, to screaming ‘drop goal’ as Pat Richards put ball to boot on the sound of half time from the forty metre sideline. There is always a memory made, always one of those special moments, I just hope it's one of ours and not theirs this time round.

A sell out game but I managed to get tickets so Glenda and I will rock up on two wheels and settle in for the win.

It is good to hear this week that Tom Forber has linked up with Barrow on a two-week deal. These young lads need proper game time and a tough Championship environment like that can only do him a world of good. I feel he has a great future here at Wigan and our attention to positive development never ceases to impress me.

David Bailey:

A Good Friday Derby, for the parishes of Wigan and St Helens, surely represents the true meaning of Easter. The second biggest game of the Warriors season to date, could not be more finely poised. After a shaky defeat to Salford, our bitter rivals welcome us to the TW Stadium trying to put a dent in Wigan's unbeaten record. Not just for this season, but going back 250 days since Brad Schneider's golden point drop goal ended the Warriors Wembley hopes. Being brutally honest, the last few weeks, Wigan have flattered to deceive. Grinding out an unlikely victory at Salford. Spluttering into the next round of the cup against a spirited Sheffield. But, you can forget about that. You can even forget about the early season blood and thunder performance against Penrith. Good Friday is all about the 17 players on the day representing each side. A pressure cooker atmosphere, a sold out stadium and two sides giving it everything. To be honest, I am quite calm at the moment. I am certain that will change, but realistically the pressure is on Saints. They are at home and a defeat to Wigan is far more damaging to their season. Lose, and they go two points behind the Warriors having played a game more, and Wigan's unbeaten run lives to fight for another week. If the Warriors lose, as sobering as it will be to go down to our nearest and dearest, we'd be two points behind them with a game in hand. Everything would be back in the melting pot at the top with Warrington travelling nicely too. Both sides have pretty strong squads, with either side boasting 15 of their first 17 squad numbers. The time for talking is almost over and it will be the team that turns up, executes and doesn't get overawed by the fire cracker of an atmosphere that will take the points.

Good Friday is always looked upon with rose tinted glasses, isn't it? Ask any Warriors fan and they'll reminisce fondly about Liam Farrell's last gasp try at the DW, or Lockers’ ridiculous pass to send Dan Sarginson in at St Helens. Both ironically played in brilliant sunshine. I am sure those moments have been wiped from any St Helens fans memory though, and I am struggling to pick out any negatives myself. The last time the Warriors triumphed at Easter in St Helens was 2016, which feels like far too long (even including the two covid disrupted years). If ever there was a time for Wigan to lay down a statement of intent, now would be absolutely perfect and would no doubt provide further indicators to a shift of power down the East Lancs.

Stephen Ford:

I think that virtually all Wigan and Saints fans cannot wait for this year's Good Friday derby. The new kids on the block in Wigan versus the old four in a row in Saints. In recent history with a small pack we have struggled against Saints for territorial advantage and this has worked against us in quite a few games. This shortfall has hopefully been rectified with the acquisitions of Dupree, Thompson and Walters - albeit that Walters won’t be available for Friday. I am pretty certain that Saints will be out to re-establish their claim as the best in the league and I am expecting a match of similar intensity that we endured against Penrith. I am quietly confident that we can win however, I would be more confident if we have dry conditions during the week and on matchday. A full house, high expectations from both sets of supporters and all players primed for a battle royal should ensure another great “original” derby.

Too many memories of Saints derbies to list but high on the list would be the Challenge Cup Final in 2002 at Edinburgh. I went with my sons and a few mates on a coach organised by one of my mates. At the motorway stop in transit Wigan fans seemed to be outnumbered by about five to one of excited and very confident Saints fans. I went on the trip as I could not stay at home for a CC final and went for the craic. I never thought that we could actually win as we were playing poorly and Saints were playing at the peak of their powers. Very few on the coach thought that we could win and I don’t think that anyone was actually confident of a win. How wrong could we be?! Lam and Radlinski played brilliantly and we deservedly ran out 21-12 victors. Andy Farrell lifting the trophy shouting “You beauty,” is one of my all-time favourite memories. I don’t think that I’ve ever had a bigger smile on my face as we came out of the stadium to meet up with Saints fans looking visibly shocked that their imperious team had been beaten by a ”poor” Wigan team. The most satisfying victory in my life.

The 1971 Championship final against Saints was set up to be a belter. Wigan top of the league versus Saints who came a very close second. We were building a very strong team after a few years in the wilderness and I was very confident of a final win after losing the 1970 Challenge Cup final against Castleford. We had a team consisting of Ashurst, Robinson, Tyrer and Laughton. Saints had a decent team including Walsh, Mantle, Chisnall and Tony Karalius. I remember that we totally dominated the first half but went into half time 6-3 down where we had scored the only try of the half when a try was worth three points. Bill Ashurst was having a blinder, unfortunately the same couldn’t be said of Colin Tyrer. He missed numerous goal kicks and he was very much a “confidence” goal kicker. Early in the second half John Mantle, the fiery Welsh forward for Saints had been sent off and then Ashurst scored what I thought was the clinching try. As the game progressed we were 12-6 up and controlling the game with just a few minutes to go. There was lots of singing and a few celebrations going on as we were getting some revenge for the two CC final losses to Saints and Saints would have to score two tries in the final five minutes when they hadn’t scored in the first 75 minutes. Then Saints scored a very good try but in the corner so hopefully we were still in the driving seat. Coslett duly converted from the touchline. We were now winning 12-11 with no more than two minutes to go. Being 13 I was still confident as we had been the best team by far and we had Ashurst who could drop us a goal to seal the victory. I don’t think that Ashurst got the chance to test my theory. In the last attack of the game Joe Walsh sliced a drop goal attempt from about 40 yards out into space and most people thought that was that. We hadn’t considered Billy Benyon on Saints right hand side. We also hadn’t considered that the referee couldn’t see that Benyon was literally about 10 yards offside. The referee gave the try and that was it. We had lost from what looked like a certain and deserved victory. A gut wrenching loss against the old enemy. From the mid 60’s to the mid 80’s victories against Saints were few and far between so to lose a major final in such circumstances literally scared the memories.

The best thing about matches versus Saints is that you never really know what the outcome will be even if one team isn’t playing well or depleted as we were in 2005 when we beat an excellent Saints team.

I can’t wait for Friday.

Glynn Bradshaw:

We are certainly not playing well at the moment, I’m just hoping that the occasion and the atmosphere will do the trick.

Saints are coming off the back of two decent wins away from home, whereas we were under par on Friday, but as Matty Peet said let’s give the Eagles some credit. And against Salford we were a little lucky to come away with the two points.

Lots to work on, with Field and possibly Isa to return, Jai hasn’t been firing this year so far, and hope this “minor” injury he had has cleared up and he will be fully fit come Friday.

My favourite memory from the Saints games has to be along with many others the 2011 derby I think it was, at the DW, when Deacon put Farrell over in front of the raucous South Stand, to snatch victory with minutes to spare, along with of course the 27 to nil victory at Wembley, and the 2002 victory at Murrayfield.

Aside from the game, excellent news about the extended contract for Wardle, a class act. He’s the best centre we have had since George Carmont in my opinion, and allegedly being chased by a number of NRL clubs, so good business by the club.