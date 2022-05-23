The poignant piece, named ‘Wigan: Peerless,’ includes clips of the club’s incredible history, and highlights the key figures who have helped to make it what it is over the years, with rugby league legend Martin Offiah reading a poem written by Tony Walsh.
Here are some of the standout moments from the video:
Ray Ashby was among the former player to feature in the film.
The film showed some iconic scenes from the club's history.
Kris Radlinski said: "We are incredibly humbled and honoured to be part of this project.”
Martin Offiah stated he was determined to do the film justice.
