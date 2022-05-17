Lindsay joined the club in 1980, leading them through a period of transformation which included winning eight consecutive Challenge Cups.

He was respected throughout the world of Rugby League and will be forever remembered as a visionary, proposing the Super League, which changed the face of Rugby League forever.

He also served on the board of Wigan Athletic under Dave Whelan and was Chairman of Preston North End for a short period of time.

Here are some of the highlights from his time as Wigan chairman:

1. The first taste of silverware Brett Kenny and John Ferguson show off the Challenge Cup in 1985, which was the first trophy under Maurice Lindsay's leadership as Wigan chairman.

2. The start of something special Wigan's victory at Wembley in 1988 was the first of eight consecutive Challenge Cup wins.

3. A historic night at Central Park Wigan won their first World Club Challenge at Central Park in 1987, after Lindsay Manly-Warringah across for the game.

4. High profile signings Maurice Lindsay brought in a number of big names during his time as Wigan chairman, including Ellery Hanley, who is is pictured with at Wembley in 1990.