The 36-year-old was forced to leave the field of play during the second half of the game against St Helens, and now faces a spell on the sidelines.

Head coach Matty Peet confirmed Leuluai had suffered a high grade MCL injury.

He said: “We’ve not had absolute clarity on it yet from the specialist but we are looking at a few months.

Thomas Leuluai faces a spell on the sidelines