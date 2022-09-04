Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club captain made his returned from injury in the 48-4 win over Catalans Dragons, with the game coming in the same week as he announced his retirement at the end of the season.

Leuluai states he was pleased to be back out on the pitch.

He said: “I really enjoyed it. I worked pretty hard off the field to get back.

Thomas Leuluai made his return to action against Catalans Dragons

"I felt a little bit rusty out there, but was just glad to get out there and contribute.

"I also just wanted to say ‘thank you’ to the fans, because they’ve been fantastic to me throughout my career at the club and have really taken me in.

"Walking through the fan zone (before the warm-up) was a little bit different but it was a cool experience.

"It was good for the fans, but good for the players too, we enjoyed that.”

Leuluai also took the time to praise the performances of Harry Smith, stating the 22-year-old is now the chief half at the club.

"I’ll pass on everything I know to any young half at the club,” he added.

"Harry is very intelligent. He’s found his confidence with a run of games, but he’s always been a talented kid, and his football IQ is very high.