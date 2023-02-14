News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Thomas Leuluai says he's learning every day as a coach as he aims to help the team 'evolve' further

Thomas Leuluai says he’s enjoying the challenge of being Wigan Warriors’ assistant coach.

By Amos Wynn
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

The former captain joined Matty Peet’s staff after hanging up his boots at the end of last season.

Leuluai states he’s enjoying being a coach, and isn’t missing being a professional player.

“It’s going alright, I’m learning every day,” he said.

Thomas Leuluai
“I’ve jumped straight into it, but I’m enjoying the challenge.

“I had a bit of time at home but I needed to get into things.

“I’ve got no itchy feet to get back out there to play.

“I was well and truly done, I was thinking about retiring three years before that. I was just grateful that I got to a point where I knew I was ready to finish.

People say when you know, you know, and that was the case.

“Some stuff has helped me to transition quickly to coaching.

“I’m fortunate that I’ve been around the game for quite a long time, so I’m picking up things well.

“I voice my opinion on stuff here, so I won’t change anything, more like evolve.

“I agreed with what we’ve been doing already.

“Lee (Briers) brought in some great ideas, so it’s about improving on that.

“If you don’t aim to get better then you will get left behind.

“Matty (Peet) is really experienced as a coach, he’s been doing it for a long time, and we know how long Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) has been in the game, he’s done it all.

“We want to focus on ourselves and have the best season.

“We want to be up there in the big games at the end but we’ve got a lot of work to do before that.”

