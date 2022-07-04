Kai Pearce-Paul, Abbas Miski and Bevan French were amongst the scorers, as they went over for two tries each in the 46-22 win at Belle Vue.
1. Quick start
Kai Pearce-Paul went over for the opening try of the game after three minutes. The 21-year-old's second of the afternoon would come in the latter stages of the game.
Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Marshall's moment
Space opened up for Wigan on the left side again, with Liam Marshall going over for the second of the game.
Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Fantastic Farrell
Liam Farrell claimed Wigan's third try, to give them an 18-0 lead after 15 minutes.
Photo: Bernard Platt
4. A special day for Isa
Willie Isa celebrates with his teammates in what was his 250th Super League appearance.
Photo: Bernard Platt