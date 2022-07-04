Wigan Warriors produced a victory over Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors: Three players go over for braces as Matty Peet's side claim victory against Wakefield Trinity

A hat-trick of braces helped Wigan Warriors on their way to a victory over Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 4th July 2022, 10:00 am
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 10:05 am

Kai Pearce-Paul, Abbas Miski and Bevan French were amongst the scorers, as they went over for two tries each in the 46-22 win at Belle Vue.

Here are the highlights:

1. Quick start

Kai Pearce-Paul went over for the opening try of the game after three minutes. The 21-year-old's second of the afternoon would come in the latter stages of the game.

Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales

2. Marshall's moment

Space opened up for Wigan on the left side again, with Liam Marshall going over for the second of the game.

Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales

3. Fantastic Farrell

Liam Farrell claimed Wigan's third try, to give them an 18-0 lead after 15 minutes.

Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales

4. A special day for Isa

Willie Isa celebrates with his teammates in what was his 250th Super League appearance.

Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Wakefield TrinityBelle VueBevan French
Next Page
Page 1 of 2