Abbas Miski crossed for five tries to take personal tally for the year up to 28 in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Jake Wardle, Sam Powell, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jai Field and Bevan French were also on the scoresheet for Matty Peet’s side.

Here are some of the talking points from the match:

In control

The Warriors head into the final week of the regular season in pole position.

A win at Leigh should be enough to secure the League Leaders’ Shield, unless St Helens or Catalans Dragons post a huge score to overturn their superior points difference.

Like in previous weeks, Wigan were able to manage the game well against Castleford in order to claim a pretty comfortable victory.

Abbas Miski scored five in Wigan Warriors' victory over Castleford Tigers

Throughout the match, Peet was able to rotate in order to rest some players following a busy period.

Things are looking good as the play-offs approach, but the Warriors certainly won’t be taking their foot off the gas.

More Miski magic

It was another night to remember for Miski.

Since getting his chance in the first team due to injuries earlier this season, he’s not looked back.

In the majority of games, he’s been on hand on the wing to provide the finishing touch for the Warriors- and that was certainly the case against Castleford.

He’s well and truly in the hunt to finish the campaign as the top scorer in Super League, along with Tom Johnstone and Josh Charnley.

It would be brilliant to see him win that accolade after the journey he’s been on since arriving at Robin Park Arena.

A special walk out

Ahead of the warm-up, Wigan made their way through the fan zone at Robin Park Arena as part of the club’s Festival of Inclusivity.

The first team have done this on a number of occasions in the last two seasons, but this one was extra-special, with Ian Lenagan leading the team out and plenty of fans turning out to show their support.

It was a special moment for the owner and chairman who will be departing the Warriors at the conclusion of the current season.