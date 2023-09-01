Matty Peet’s side produced a 26-8 victory over Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium to move them above Catalans Dragons in the ladder.

Liam Farrell, Abbas Miski, Jake Wardle, Jai Field and Toby King all went over in the win.

Here are some of the talking points:

Top of the table

While Wigan were overcoming Salford at the DW Stadium, Catalans Dragons were on the end of a 26-18 to Hull KR at Craven Park.

These results saw the two teams swap places in the Super League ladder, with the Warriors moving into first.

This can act as a huge boost for Warriors.

Of course, the League Leaders’ Shield is a nice accolade to have on its own, but the boost it can provide heading into the play-offs is the real positive.

Well managed game

The Warriors deserve credit for the way they managed the game.

Apart from their two penalties and their late consolation, the Red Devils didn’t really threaten the Wigan line.

They seemed measured in their approach, defended sternly, and built their attack well.

It was a contrast to their last home outing, where everything seemed rushed and frantic.

If the last two games are anything to go by, Wigan have hit form at the right time.

Of course, the quality of Catalans goes without saying, but Salford are far from an easy side to face- especially on the current run of form they are enjoying and with a place in the play-offs at stake.

If they can carry on performing like this in their next three outings, Peet’s side will suddenly look like the favourites for the Grand Final.

Tries of true quality

Each try against Salford came through a moment of quality.

Farrell did well to shrug off a number of challenges with some light footwork near the line, before powering his way over.

Miski and Wardle both saw gaps in the Red Devils line and strided through.

Field’s came down to electric speed.

During his time at the club, it’s become a common occurrence to see him quickly accelerate for the try-line.