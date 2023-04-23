Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski, Ethan Havard and Bevan French all went over for tries in the win for Matty Peet’s side.

The club now heads into the international break top of the Super League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Wigan Warriors overcame Wakefield Trinity

Strong run continues

The victory extended Wigan’s winning run to six consecutive games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been impressive over the last month, with the victories over St Helens and Warrington Wolves being the ones that have truly stood out.

They weren’t quite at the same level against Wakefield, but still did enough to claim a pretty comfortable win.

Bevan French has looked strong at fullback throughout the last month and will continue to be key.

After a few weeks of waiting, he went over for his 100th career try during the second half against Wakefield, but his defensive work must be applauded as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A straightforward job

Sunday’s game was far from the most scintillating match this season, but it was ultimately a pretty simple task for the Warriors.

Wakefield haven’t won all season- and it’s clear to see why.

Yes, they did have their moments in the second half, and did go over for a try, but by that stage Wigan’s lead didn’t look under threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the majority of the first half, Trinity struggled to get out of their own half, and couldn’t really ask too many questions of Peet’s side.

They were slightly better after the break, but the tempo of the game contributed to that.

They are in desperate need of a spark in attack, otherwise it’s hard to see them picking up a win anytime soon.

Equally, they’re not doing themselves any favours in defence either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The build-up to Ethan Havard’s try would’ve been extremely frustrating for Mark Applegarth , with his side giving the ball away cheaply.

The hard work is there for them, but they’re lacking the execution.

The Warriors do deserve credit for the way they remained patient and waited for their chances to come, as well as remaining firm in defence for the majority of the afternoon.

It wasn’t their greatest display, but it didn’t need to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters handed a chance

Harvie Hill and Junior Nsemba were both named on the bench for their first Super League appearances of the season.

The pair, who made their senior debuts for the club last year, came into the side after impressing on loan and in the reserves.

Hill came on during the first half, while Nsemba was introduced after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both would have learnt a lot from their stints, and will no doubt appear again after the international break.

On their performances, Peet said: “They were playing a big tough team who have been around the block.

"To see Harvie, Junior, and Brad O’Neill in the mix with them is great for the club.