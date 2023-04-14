Matty Peet’s side are the first team this season to beat Wire, and it certainly proved to be a tough contest.

Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill both went over for first half tries, while Harry Smith kicked a penalty and a drop-goal after the break.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Wigan beat Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

A tough contest

The fixture certainly proved to be a good arm wrestle between the two teams.

Both looked firm in defence- but also conceded their fair share of errors going forward.

Wigan looked strong for periods throughout.

Jake Wardle’s opener was well worked, while Brad O’Neill did well to keep his fingertips on the ball for the second.

As a team, they probably should’ve scored a couple more, but were unable to execute at times due to the wet conditions.

Half time probably came at the right time, with Warrington gaining a bit of momentum just before the break.

They also had a couple of moments after the restart where they put the Warriors under a bit of pressure.

The change in Daryl Powell’s side is clear to see.

In this sort of fixture last year, they might’ve rolled over after a prolonged period of pressure; that is no longer the case.

With this in mind, it makes Wigan’s display seem even more impressive.

They stayed switched on and looked compact as a unit from the start.

Last week’s victory over St Helens would’ve taken a lot out of them, but they turned up at the Halliwell Jones full of energy and determination to claim another win.

Injury concerns

The Warriors were handed another injury blow during the early stages of the first half, with Brad Singleton heading straight down the tunnel after being forced off.

Peet will be hoping the prop isn’t another long-term addition to their list of absentees.

Jai Field has been ruled out for the next few months through a hamstring problem, while Mike Cooper will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Good Friday Derby.

Cade Cust and Ryan Hampshire are both on the injury list as well.

An injury to Singleton could present an opportunity for Harvie Hill.

The young prop returned from his loan with Toulouse earlier this week, and is highly rated by the Wigan head coach.

Another great atmosphere

In the last few weeks Super League has been treated to some superb occasions.

For the Warriors this has included the Battle of the Borough and the Good Friday Derby.

The contest at the Halliwell Jones Stadium can be added to that list, with a great crowd in attendance.

Wigan fans played their part as they packed out the away end- and certainly made themselves heard.

It’s been a great month for the competition as a whole, but these types of occasions need to happen more often.

