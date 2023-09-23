Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matty Peet’s side have also clinched a week off in the play-offs as well as a home semi-final.

Elsewhere, Catalans Dragons claimed second spot, while St Helens finished in third.

Jai Field opened the scoring at Leigh Sports Village in the 19th minute- with some fantastic foot work on the left side seeing him fly past a number of players on his way to the try line.

Wigan Warriors have won the League Leaders' Shield

Shortly after, the Australian fullback was on hand with an assist for Jake Wardle, who powered his way for Wigan’s second of the night.

Ahead of the break, Lachlan Lam pulled one back for the Leopards, to set up a tense second half.

Following the restart both sides had tries ruled out for obstruction, with Field and Oliver Gildart being denied.

Here are some of the talking points from the match:

A great reward

There’s no denying Wigan have hit form at the right time.

In the last few weeks they’ve produced some fantastic displays.

If they are able to keep everyone fit, then they will be in a fantastic place to go and claim the main prize at Old Trafford.

A week off ahead of the semi-finals will be very much welcome, especially after the tough task of overcoming the Leopards.

Unlike some of their recent games, they had to truly work hard throughout the entirety of the game.

A lot of hard work went into getting over the line, and it’s one they can be proud of.

Disallowed tries

Both teams were denied tries in the second half.

There wasn’t too much in the decisions, and it was very much a case of if one isn’t a try then neither should be.

Both calls did seem harsh, and if either had been given then the game would’ve been completely different.

Fantastic Field

The work from Field for Wigan’s opener was incredible.

Somehow he was able to open up some space for himself, when it looked as if there was no way through the Leigh line.

After shrugging off an initial challenge, he accelerated his way through a gap.