Wigan Warriors to appeal Tyler Dupree charge
Wigan Warriors will appeal the suspension handed to forward Tyler Dupree following the Good Friday defeat to St Helens.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 24-year-old prop was handed a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panel on Monday for a separate incident that saw him sin-binned at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Meanwhile, fellow forward Liam Byrne will face a tribunal on Tuesday evening for a Grade E charge following his red card.
He was sent off for a high tackle on Mark Percival, who failed a HIA.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.