Wigan Warriors to face either Warrington Wolves or Wakefield Trinity in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup

Matty Peet’s side beat Salford Red Devils 20-0 at the DW Stadium on Friday night to progress to the last eight of the competition, with Liam Byrne, Liam Marshall and John Bateman all going over in the victory.

They will now travel to the winners of Sunday’s game between Warrington and Wakefield at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the fixture set to take place between April 8-10.

Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup quarter-final tie has been revealed