Wigan Warriors to face Newcastle and Warrington in pre-season friendlies
With pre-season well underway for the Warriors, head coach Matt Peet will get a first chance of watching his team in action as they travel to Kingston Park to face Betfred Championship side Newcastle on Sunday, January 23, kick-off 3pm.
It is expected it will be a youthful side to take on the Thunder, with a chance for players to make their mark ahead of the new season.
On Saturday, January 29 at 5.30pm, the Cherry and Whites will make the short trip to Warrington in what will be Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Ratchford is set to enter his 11th season with the Wolves and has been granted a testimonial game, which will be against Wigan.
This game will be an opportunity for the majority of the first team squad to get some valuable minutes in the tank ahead of the new campaign.
Just a week later, Wigan will kick off their 2022 Betfred Super League campaign as they go head-to-head with Hull KR at Hull College Craven Park.
Ticketing information for both pre-season friendlies against Newcastle Thunder and Warrington Wolves will follow in due course.