Wigan Warriors to face Newcastle and Warrington in pre-season friendlies

Wigan Warriors will face Warrington Wolves in Stefan Ratchford's testimonial game

It is expected it will be a youthful side to take on the Thunder, with a chance for players to make their mark ahead of the new season.

On Saturday, January 29 at 5.30pm, the Cherry and Whites will make the short trip to Warrington in what will be Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Ratchford is set to enter his 11th season with the Wolves and has been granted a testimonial game, which will be against Wigan.

This game will be an opportunity for the majority of the first team squad to get some valuable minutes in the tank ahead of the new campaign.

Just a week later, Wigan will kick off their 2022 Betfred Super League campaign as they go head-to-head with Hull KR at Hull College Craven Park.