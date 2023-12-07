Wigan Warriors to host open training session and meet and greet at Robin Park Arena
Supporters will have the opportunity to watch their favourite players train at Robin Park Arena in a return of ‘Night Under The Lights,’ in association with The Brick, ahead of the 2024 Betfred Super League season.
Doors open from 5:30pm, with the event to take place from 6:30pm. Training is expected to last around 35-40 minutes before the meet and greet session, which is expected to last until approximately 8:30pm.
It is a ticketed event promoted by the club, with food and drink available to purchase on site, as well as the chance to grab any last-minute Christmas shopping from the Wigan Warriors store.
The club added in the announcement: “Tickets are free with a donation of a much-needed item to The Brick, all you need to do is register online and you will receive your tickets via email.
"2,000 tickets will be available, but supporters are advised that only 970 seats are available, so we encourage you to arrive early if you would like a seat.
"All attending will require a ticket.
“All donations to The Brick will be gratefully received however some particular items are in higher demand including shampoo, shower gel, deodorant, cleaning products, non-perishable food, tea, coffee, cordial, sugar, long-life milk, sanitary products, men’s underwear, socks, hats, gloves and Christmas gift items such as treats, snacks and chocolate.”
Kaide Ellis, Bevan French, Adam Keighran and Jai Field will not be in attendance.