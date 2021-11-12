Wigan Warriors to host Rugby League Legends charity match

Wigan Warriors and Robin Park Arena will host a Rugby League Legends charity match on Saturday as the newly-formed British Amateur Rugby League Legends Association (BARLLA) come together for the first time to raise money for charity.

By Trevor Baxter
Friday, 12th November 2021, 3:00 pm
Adrian Morley

The All Stars game will see a mix of former players coming together to raise funds for Life For A Kid Foundation – a touch centre charity which aims to help children under the age of 16 by offering funds and equipment to help them lead a better life.

A mix of rugby league legends will go head-to-head, including the likes of Adrian Morley, Paul Sculthorpe, Keith Senior, Gareth Ellis, Lee Radford, Ben Westwood and Danny Orr.

The game kicks-off at 2pm with entry priced at £5 for adults, £3 for concessions, £2 for kids aged 5-15 and free entry for Under-5s.

All money raised on entry will be donated to the Life For A Kid Foundation.

Adrian Morley