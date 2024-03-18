Wigan Warriors to take on St Helens on Good Friday in front of sold-out crowd
This year’s Good Friday clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium has officially sold out.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Matt Peet’s reigning champions travel to their rivals on Good Friday - Friday, March 29 – with a capacity crowd confirmed.
The two Super League sides go head-to-head in round six of the competition, with Wigan confirming earlier on Monday that away tickets had sold out, with no general sale period.
Tickets went on sale for season ticket holders last Thursday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.