Wigan Warriors to take on St Helens on Good Friday in front of sold-out crowd

This year’s Good Friday clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium has officially sold out.
By Josh McAllister
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:55 GMT
Matt Peet’s reigning champions travel to their rivals on Good Friday - Friday, March 29 – with a capacity crowd confirmed.

The two Super League sides go head-to-head in round six of the competition, with Wigan confirming earlier on Monday that away tickets had sold out, with no general sale period.

Tickets went on sale for season ticket holders last Thursday.

The Warriors first face Sheffield Ealges in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup at the DW Stadium, while Paul Wellens’ Red V outfit travel to Leeds Rhinos with both ties on Friday, March 22.

