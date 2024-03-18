Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matt Peet’s reigning champions travel to their rivals on Good Friday - Friday, March 29 – with a capacity crowd confirmed.

The two Super League sides go head-to-head in round six of the competition, with Wigan confirming earlier on Monday that away tickets had sold out, with no general sale period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets went on sale for season ticket holders last Thursday.