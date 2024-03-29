Wigan Warriors to use World Club Challenge victory to their advantage in Good Friday derby, says Harry Smith

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matt Peet’s outfit have already tasted success in one of the biggest games of the season over Penrith Panthers, with half-back Smith believing his side can lift their energy to the same levels at the Totally Wicked Stadium in Super League Rivals Round.

The reigning champions look to maintain their perfect start to the 2024 campaign, winning all four of their Super League fixtures to date, while Paul Wellens’ Saints have only lost once - a round four defeat to Salford Red Devils.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Smith scored the opening try in last year's Good Friday triumph over rivals St Helens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previewing the clash, Smith said: “Luckily, we’ve already been on the right side of a big game, so hopefully we can use that to our advantage and fuel that energy that we had against Penrith Panthers against St Helens.

“It’s a massive day for us and for St Helens as well, we’re really looking forward to it.

“You can sense a bit more focus around training and knowing that we need to be at our best this week if we want to get the win.

“You can’t hype it up much more than you need to, it’s a great game to be involved in and a pleasure to play in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A capacity crowd of 18,000 has been confirmed for the hotly anticipated fixture, with 4,000 visiting Wigan fans to make the short journey for one of the biggest days in the rugby league calendar.

England international Smith, 23, scored the opening try in last year's 14-6 victory at the DW Stadium - their first Good Friday triumph in six years.

“Sell-out crowds is what the game needs and it’s brilliant playing at the Totally Wicked Stadium,” Smith added.

“Fans are really on top of you with narrow stands. It’s going to be brilliant.

“It’s what you play the game for, to play in these games.

“We want to show the game at its best and sell it to new crowds and also the fans that show up week in, week out.