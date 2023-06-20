News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Toby King on the prospect of a Challenge Cup semi-final against his brother and his reception from the Warrington Wolves fans

Toby King says brotherly love will be put to one side in the Challenge Cup semi-final next month.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 3 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:06 BST

Wigan Warriors will take on Hull KR at Headingley on July 23 (K.O. 5pm), after both sides enjoyed victories at the weekend.

King’s older brother George is a key member of Willie Peters’ Robins squad, and started in the Yorkshire side’s 28-10 quarter-final win over Salford Red Devils.

“I’m a bit disappointed we’re playing Hull KR because I wanted to save the battle of the Kings to the final,” admitted the Warriors centre.

Toby KingToby King
Toby King
“I’m gutted one of us will have to be upset in the semi-final now.

“The only positive thing for my mum and dad is, they can book tickets to Wembley because they know one of us is going there.

“George has been class this year, but brotherly love will have to be put to one side for 80 minutes.

“He’s one of my best mates, I was the best man at his wedding, but it’s all business.

“It’ll be a big family occasion.”

The Warriors produced a 14-12 victory over Warrington Wolves in their quarter-final tie at the DW Stadium.

Matty Peet’s side were down to 12-men for the majority of the fixture after Kaide Ellis was sent off in the seventh minute.

“He’s not that type of player, he plays the game in the right way,” King added.

“I felt bad for him going off, I don’t think he deserved that, but it is what it is.

“He’s been one of our best forwards this year, he’s been class, so after losing him, we knew we had to dig extra deep.

“It just comes down to the mentality of ‘who cares, we have to get on with it now,’- and we did that.

"The fans played a big part in getting us over the line.

“There were some special moments in the game, I thought Harry’s kicking was class, and the forwards deserve a massive shout-out as well.

“We wanted to put in a special performance for the fans.

“We’ve had a bit of a bad spell so to do something like that, especially with the circumstances of the game, really lifted the spirits- and it was what we needed.

“The stadium was class. Fair play to the groundsmen, the pitch was in spectacular condition which made for a great occasion.

“It felt like a really good game, and that’s what the Challenge Cup is about, you want fixtures like that.

“I didn’t need any extra motivation for it. I was just so glad I got into the side, and hopefully I’ll stay there now.”

The on loan King, who scored in the win, received a few boos from the fans of his parent club Warrington during the game.

“It’s just one of those things you block out as white noise,” he stated.

“It’s something that’s going to happen.

“My dad said I was getting a lot of boos.

“My family didn’t want to come to the game because they didn’t know how bad it’d be, but you just expect it when you’re playing a big rival.

“Someone said to me they couldn’t believe I was playing on loan against my parent club, so it gave me a bit more motivation.

“I just take it with both hands.”

