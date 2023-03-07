Matty Peet’s side head into this week’s game against Catalans Dragons on the back of a 36-0 win over Castleford.

King was among the scorers in the victory against the Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, as he claimed his first try for the club.

“It was class to get that,” he said.

Toby King scored his first try for Wigan against Castleford Tigers

“Hopefully it will be the first of many.

“It was nice to get over and celebrate in front of the away end.

“Our crowd was class so it was brilliant to celebrate with them.

“It’s a tough ask for them to travel down the M62 on a Friday night with all that dreaded traffic.

“For them to support like that in Cas Vegas makes it even more special.

“It was always going to be tough going away to the Jungle.

“They’re a tough side at home and the crowd get on your back so it was good to go there and put a really good performance in.

“We did a lot of defending in that first half, they did a lot of attacking.

“It was tough but we stuck at it and defended our line really well, and I think that gave us a platform.

“You are always on the backfoot there, and we overcame that really well.

“It was great to celebrate that as a group.

“Round one was really disappointing, so to respond like that is really good and hopefully it puts us in good stead for the rest of the reason.

“Apparently there is a big breeze coming with the arctic weather so it’s going to be freezing this week.

“Everyone will need to wrap up warm for that, as it’s going to be a cold Thursday night.

“Catalans are unbeaten so it’s going to be a good test that will show where we are at.

“It’ll be a good night.

“The club’s got a great home record here, so hopefully we can keep that going.

“There is a definite reason behind that form at the DW Stadium, and it’s the atmosphere the fans build.