The centre, who is on loan from Warrington Wolves, has been staying with Cade Cust, along with fellow new signing Jake Wardle.

King admits he’s liking life at Robin Park Arena, as the Warriors prepare for 2023.

He said: “The tough work has started now, we are well into it, but I’m really enjoying it.

Toby King

“Everyone has been dead welcoming, and Matty (Peet) has been class.

“It feels like I’ve been here ages already and it’s only my third week, so I’m buzzing.

“I only knew a lot of the people here from just playing against them.

“I played with Byrney (Liam Byrne) during the World Cup in the weeks leading up to this, so that helped.

“Jake (Wardle) is another new signing, and me and him have fitted in pretty well.

“Custy (Cade Cust) has been looking after us, and he’s been pretty good.

“I stayed in a hotel on my first night. I wanted to do it tough while I’m waiting for my house to come through here.

“Cade just picked up on that, and straight away he said ‘come and stay at my house.’

“So he is hosting and looking after me and Jake, but he hasn’t cooked us a meal yet.

“I offered to make him my special salmon dish but he turned it down, in front of all the lads as well, so I was pretty upset with that.

“I’ll try again because it is a speciality of mine, but it’s his loss.

“We eat out a lot, enjoying a three-way romance.

“I’m probably the third wheel because Jake was there first, but hopefully we are both keeping him good company.

“Cade has been class, it’s really good of him to let us stay in his house three nights a week, we’ll have to contribute towards a few bills.