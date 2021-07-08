Wigan Warriors' Tony Clubb is back... but plans to quit this year

Tony Clubb drives up the ball

The veteran prop, 34, is out of contract at the end of this campaign and plans to retire, says Adrian Lam

Former London Broncos captain Clubb is free to play after serving an eight-game ban after being found guilty of using “unacceptable language based on ethnicity” against Hull FC’s Andre Savelio.

Lam said: “I think Tony’s of the mindset this is his last year.

“I guess if he plays well enough and another super league club comes in for him he has that option but Tony’s focus is helping our team get back to winning ways and give us that leadership.

“That’s the importance of what he’ll give us this week.”

Lam has no hesitation in bringing Clubb straight into contention for Sunday’s visit of depleted Huddersfield following the controversy of his ban.

“Obviously it was a difficult part and Tony has been one of our leaders,” said the coach.

“Tony is regretful of what was said but we moved on quite quickly.

“He’s a leader, he’s excited to be back in, if this is his last year we want him to go out on a high.”

He is set to replace fellow prop Ethan Havard who has a one-game ban from last week’s loss to Warrington to serve.

Lam is also without suspended Willie Isa, who has been playing at centre.