Sir Billy Boston all smiles after receiving his knighthood

Wigan Warriors have revealed more plans for the Sir Billy Boston tribute game on their return to the Brick Community Stadium.

A giant 25m x 25m fabric image will be used in the build-up to their next home fixture, dubbed the Sir Billy Boston tribute game, which is against Huddersfield Giants on Friday, July 11.

The Super League Round 18 fixture will see the giant flag-like piece, known as a tifo, hoisted up across the front of the newly renamed Sir Billy Boston East Stand, creating a spectacle that will live long in the memory for fans in attendance.

The tifo, which is semi-transparent, features an iconic image of Sir Billy walking down the tunnel at the iconic Central Park after a game against Widnes back in 1962.

The game will also celebrate the Armed Forces, with hundreds of Armed Forces personnel in attendance, many taking part in the pre-match build-up, including the Royal British Legion, Royal Marines, Royal Navy cadets and Royal Air Force cadets. There will also be a musical performance from Russell Watson.

"Our goal is to create a truly unforgettable experience, one of those magical ‘I was there’ moments that will be etched in the memories of our fans for years to come,” said Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski.

“Billy holds a special place in the hearts of everyone in Wigan and across the rugby league community.

"We’re absolutely delighted that he’ll be surrounded by his loved ones on this special occasion, and we want his family to feel the immense love, admiration, and appreciation we all have for such an incredible and inspiring man of rugby league.”