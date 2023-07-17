News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors trio handed punishments by match review panel for offences against Warrington Wolves

Three Wigan Warriors players have been fined £250 each for offences in Friday’s victory over Warrington Wolves.
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read

Bevan French, Kaide Ellis and Harvie Hill have all been punished by the match review panel.

The former of the Wigan trio has been charged with Grade B Dangerous Throw.

Outlining the reason for the punishment, the disciplinary report read: “Law 15.1 (d). Dangerous Throw – lifting opponent into dangerous position.”

Bevan French is among to the players to be finedBevan French is among to the players to be fined
Meanwhile, Ellis’ charge is a Grade A Dangerous contact.

The reasoning behind the decision stated: “Law 15.1 (i). Dangerous Contact - A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

Finally, Hill have been charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact.

The match review panel report read: “Law 15.1 (i). Dangerous Contact - Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

