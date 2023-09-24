Wigan Warriors trio named in Super League Dream Team- with one new addition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jake Wardle, Bevan French and Liam Farrell are among those to be recognised for their displays this season by the Man of Steel panellists.

Matty Peet’s side finished the regular campaign top of the table, and will now host a home semi-final in the play-offs.

Wardle is named in the Dream Team for the first time and is among six debutants.

The Super League Dream team has been announced

Meanwhile, this French’s third inclusion and Farrell’s sixth.

Former Wigan winger Josh Charnley is also selected following an impressive year.

Three-time Man of Steel winner and chair of the Dream Team selection panel, Ellery Hanley said: “Every year the Dream Team selection asks as many questions as it answers – and this year is no different.

“Just as the battle for the League Leaders’ trophy went down to the wire, so too did the Dream Team selection process.

“We could have picked a second Dream Team to rival this one.

“Ultimately, every one of these 13 players deserves recognition for what they’ve delivered on the field during 2023.

“These are the players who have entertained us, eaten up the metres, provided the assists, defended like trojans and scored some unbelievable tries.

“The selection of five Leigh players is a measure of what that club has achieved in 2023.

“Liam Farrell’s selection reflects what he has delivered week in and week out for the past five seasons. He’s the kind of Mr Consistent who would grace any Dream Team in any era.

“The Dream Team announcement gets people talking about the players – and that’s how it should be.

“Who’s in, who’s not…the arguments will continue until the early hours, but supporters talking about how good players are can only be a good thing, even if we can’t all agree on the final 13.”

Betfred Super League Dream Team 2023 (including heritage number):

Jack Welsby (195)

Josh Charnley (122)

Jake Wardle (211)

Shaun Kenny-Dowall (201)

Tom Johnstone (171)

Bevan French (186)

Lachlan Lam (209)

Paul Vaughan (210)

Edwin Ipape (208)

Tom Amone (206)

Kallum Watkins (140)

Liam Farrell (150)