Heading into the final round, Matty Peet’s side sit top of the Super League table, but are only ahead of Catalans Dragons and St Helens on points difference.

The Warriors make the short trip across the borough to take on Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

"It’s anyone’s game at the minute,” Dupree said.

"We are looking at the bigger picture as well, but we’re taking every game as it comes and treating each one like a Grand Final.

"It’s been an intense league this season, I don’t think it’s been like this for a while.

"The standard has improved and everyone is chasing after each other- there’s out-and-out better team.

"Everyone is on even terms.

"We’ve picked up a lot of wins recently and we’re hoping that continues.

"It wasn’t a matter of finding form, it was more about when.

"I want to play in the big games, and Friday night will certainly be one of them.

"I think this is the fifth time I’ve played Leigh this season, but it’s always good to go there- they put on a good show.

"I feel like I know them better than some of my mates at home.”

Dupree has impressed with the Warriors since making the move to the DW Stadium from Salford Red Devils back in July.