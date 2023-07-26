News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Tyler Dupree spotted at Robin Park Arena as reported deal appears to near completion

Tyler Dupree has been spotted at Robin Park Arena as he edges closer to a move to Wigan Warriors.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read

According to Yorkshire Live, Salford Red Devils will receive a six-figure fee for the prop, who made his England debut earlier this year.

The deal would see the 23-year-old join the Warriors with immediate effect, and could potentially be part of the squad for this week’s game against Leigh Leopards.

A photo of Durpee talking to Shaun Wane has been doing the rounds on social media.

The picture shows him at Wigan’s training ground shows wearing the club’s official training gear.

Born in Halifax, Dupree started his career with Leeds, but never made a senior appearance for the Rhinos.

Following impressive spells with Oldham and Widnes in the Championship, the 23-year-old was signed by Salford.

During his time with the Red Devils he had made 31 appearances in Super League, including 19 this season.

