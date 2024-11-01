Wigan Warriors unveil home kit for 2025 season

By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Nov 2024, 17:24 BST
2024 Grand Slam champions Wigan Warriors have launched their home kit for next season.

The shirt has a traditional cherry and white hoop design, featuring an additional black and gold detail in a nod to the club’s heritage.

Additionally, the shirt also now boasts five stars, representing the club’s World Club Challenge victories - defeating NRL champions Penrith Panthers in February to claim a record-equalling title.

placeholder image
The 2025 Wigan Warriors home kitplaceholder image
The 2025 Wigan Warriors home kit

Greenmount Projects continue their partnership with the Warriors, with their logo on the front of the shirt.

The club confirms that replica home kits are now available to order online only, and will be available in-store at Robin Park Arena late next week, subject to the arrival of replica shorts and socks, with further updates to follow from the club.

It has also been confirmed that the away kit will be revealed soon.

Kit prices:

Adult shirts – £55

Junior shirts – £38

Mini-kits (including shorts and socks) – £42

