Wigan Warriors unveil Las Vegas special edition shirt and training range

The two Super League giants will be a part of a historic quadruple-header on March 1, with two NRL matches and an international clash between reigning world champions Australian Jillaroos and England Women at the Allegiant Stadium.

Wigan’s Las Vegas range was officially launched at the club’s 2025 pe-season dinner, and will be available to pre-order online from 10am Friday, 24 January.

Adult shirts are priced at £55 and junior shirts at £38.

The Super League clash will kick-off the action-packed day in the United States, with all four games set to be broadcast live by the sport’s partners, Sky Sports.

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski told Wigan Today last month: “Sky Sports are saying it's the biggest game in 25 years.

“They’re looking at it thinking we’ve got to support this.

“It’s going to be huge. This is something we’ve never been a part of and it’s a great opportunity for us. Everyone is buzzing for it.”