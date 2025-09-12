Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers matchday line-ups confirmed as Matt Peet makes four changes
Peet has opted well-rotated squad from the one that picked up an 18-4 win over St Helens last time out. Abbas Miski, Jack Farrimond, Patrick Mago and Tyler Dupree come back into the 17-man squad, replacing Adam Keighran, Harry Smith, Liam Farrell and Liam Byrne, who has been named 18th man against Castleford.
Miski starts on the right wing, with young gun Zach Eckersley moving into the centres in the absence of Keighran. Farrimond starts alongside Bevan French in the halves, with Junior Nsemba and Sam Walters starting in the Warriors’ back-row.
Meanwhile, Chris Chester has made one change to his Castleford side that beat Wakefield Trinity last time out, with Muizz Mustapha replacing Jeremiah Simbiken.
Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Jack Farrimond; Ethan Havard, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Brad O’Neill, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Liam Byrne.
Castleford: Tex Hoy; Will Tate, Sam Wood, Louis Senior, Elliot Wallis; Daejarn Asi, Chris Atkin; Brad Singleton, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Joe Stimson, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman. Subs: George Griffin, Cain Robb, Sam Hall, Muizz Mustapha. 18th man: George Hill.
The Round 26 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.