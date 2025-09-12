Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made four changes to his matchday line-up for their clash with Castleford Tigers in the penultimate round of Super League on Friday night.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peet has opted well-rotated squad from the one that picked up an 18-4 win over St Helens last time out. Abbas Miski, Jack Farrimond, Patrick Mago and Tyler Dupree come back into the 17-man squad, replacing Adam Keighran, Harry Smith, Liam Farrell and Liam Byrne, who has been named 18th man against Castleford.

Miski starts on the right wing, with young gun Zach Eckersley moving into the centres in the absence of Keighran. Farrimond starts alongside Bevan French in the halves, with Junior Nsemba and Sam Walters starting in the Warriors’ back-row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Chris Chester has made one change to his Castleford side that beat Wakefield Trinity last time out, with Muizz Mustapha replacing Jeremiah Simbiken.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Jack Farrimond; Ethan Havard, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Brad O’Neill, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Liam Byrne.

Castleford: Tex Hoy; Will Tate, Sam Wood, Louis Senior, Elliot Wallis; Daejarn Asi, Chris Atkin; Brad Singleton, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Joe Stimson, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman. Subs: George Griffin, Cain Robb, Sam Hall, Muizz Mustapha. 18th man: George Hill.

The Round 26 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.