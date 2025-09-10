Harry Smith and Patrick Mago embrace after a Wigan Warriors win

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad ahead of Friday’s home clash with Castleford Tigers in the penultimate round of the regular Super League season.

Wigan enjoyed derby delight last Friday as they beat St Helens 18-4, which marked the Warriors’ first win at the Totally Wicked Stadium since 2020.

Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad, with powerhouse prop Patrick Mago coming back into contention after sitting out last week’s derby through head injury protocols.

The Samoan front-rower replaces goal-kicking centre Adam Keighran, who is walking a disciplinary tightrope at the moment after being charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel earlier this week.

Keighran has not received a suspension, but he is now on a total of 5.5 penalty points, meaning he is sitting just under the six-point threshold for a one-match ban at a crucial stage of the season, with the play-offs on the horizon.

The 28-year-old has been one of Wigan’s standout performers throughout this season and has also been nursing a knee injury in recent weeks, so this week could provide a good opportunity for Wigan to look after Keighran’s body, as well as making sure he doesn’t pick up a ban ahead of the knockout stages.

As for Castleford, Chris Chester has made three changes to his 21-man squad that beat rivals Wakefield Trinity last time out, with Jason Qareqare, Zac Cini and Jenson Windley replacing Jeremiah Simbiken, Hugo Salabio and Alfie Lindsey.

Wigan: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas.

Castleford: Tex Hoy, Jason Qareqare, Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Daejarn Asi, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, George Griffin, Cain Robb, Sam Hall, Muizz Mustapha, Louis Senior, Will Tate, George Hill, Jenson Windley, Brad Singleton, Chris Atkin, Joe Stimson, Elliot Wallis.

The Round 26 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.