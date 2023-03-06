Wigan Warriors welcome Catalans Dragons to the DW Stadium on Thursday night (8pm).
A number of players have represented both clubs in recent years.
Here are some of the most notable:
1. Morgan Escare
Morgan Escare started his career with Catalans Dragons before joining the Warriors in 2017, where he became a Super League Grand Final winner. He departed the DW Stadium to join Salford Red Devils, and now plays for AS Carcassonne.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
2. Romain Navarrete
Another French player to have played for both clubs is Romain Navarrete. He joined Wigan from the Dragons back in 2017, and is now permanently back in Perpignan following stints with London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Tom Davies
Former Wigan winger Tom Davies made the move to Perpignan in 2020. The 26-year-old was on the scoresheet in the Warriors 2018 Grand Final victory at Old Trafford.
Photo: Laurent Selles/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com
4. Michael McIlorum
Michael McIlorum is another ex-Warriors player currently with Catalans. The hooker spent over 10 years with Wigan before making the move to the Stade Gilbert Brutus.
Photo: Laurent SELLES SWpix.com