Wigan Warriors V Catalans Dragons preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

Matty Peet’s side head into the game with second spot in the Super League table already confirmed, meaning they will have a week off ahead of their play-off semi-final.

After naming a rotated side for Monday’s trip to Hull KR, the Wigan squad looks more familiar for tonight’s match.

The Opposition:

Wigan Warriors welcome Catalans Dragons to the DW Stadium

Like Wigan, Catalans have nothing riding on the final game of the regular season, with their squad reflecting this.

Up to 12 players could make their senior debuts for the French side, with the more experienced members of the team being rested.

The Coach:

Steve McNamara has been Catalans head coach since 2018.

In his first season at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, he guided the club to their first ever Challenge Cup, beating Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Prior to his time in France, his previous Super League position was with Bradford Bulls between 2006 and 2010.

The 50-year-old also spent six years as England head coach, guiding his country to a World Cup semi-final in 2013.

Previous Meeting:

The two teams have only met once so far this season, with Catalans claiming a 28-0 victory at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, in what was Peet’s first defeat as Wigan coach.

Final Thoughts:

It shouldn’t be too much of a competitive game this evening, but Wigan will still need to ensure they produce the best display possible to set themselves up for the play-offs.