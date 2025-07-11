Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants team news as Matt Peet makes four changes, including two debuts
Peet will give a senior debut to cross-code signing Wade, who is one of two wing changes against the Giants. Homegrown talent Jacob Douglas also comes back into the 17, with Wade and Douglas replacing first-choice duo Abbas Miski and Liam Marshall.
Young gun Zach Eckersley, who was 18th man in last week’s defeat to Leigh Leopards, returns to the 17-man matchday squad this week, replacing halfback Jack Farrimond, with Adam Keighran moving into the halves alongside Harry Smith.
There is also a first-team debut for academy product Harvey Makin, who makes his first senior appearance for his hometown club Wigan. The young prop replaces Luke Thompson.
As for Huddersfield, captain Leroy Cudjoe makes his 400th appearance for his boyhood club.
Wigan: Jai Field; Jacob Douglas, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Christian Wade; Adam Keighran, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Tyler Dupree, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Harvey Makin. 18th man: Tom Forber.
Huddersfield: George Flanagan; Jacob Gagai, Taane Milne, Sam Halsall, Adam Swift; Tui Lolohea, Matt Frawley; Matty English, Zac Woolford, Tristan Powell, Harry Rushton, Joe Greenwood, Leroy Cudjoe. Subs: Ash Golding, Sam Hewitt, George King, Kieran Rush. 18th man: Jake Bibby.
The Round 18 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.
