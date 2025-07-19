Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall in action against Hull FC

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his side for their Round 19 clash with Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors are boosted by the return of experienced winger Liam Marshall, who comes back into the side on the right wing in place of youngster Jacob Douglas, who has been named as 18th man.

Christian Wade, who made a try-scoring Super League debut in last week’s win over Huddersfield Giants, has retained his spot on the left wing, partnering England centre Jake Wardle.

The only other change for Wigan sees young prop Harvie Hill come back into the action after serving his two-match suspension. He replaces fellow academy product Harvey Makin, who made his first-team debut last weekend.

Bevan French (calf), Abbas Miski (knee), Sam Walters (fibula), Luke Thompson (calf) and Jack Farrimond (hamstring) remain sidelined for the Warriors.

As for Hull FC, coach John Cartwright has made three changes to his side that won against Wakefield Trinity last week. Loanee Sam Eseh is unavailable to face his parent club Wigan, whilst Amir Bourouh and Ed Chamberlain are ruled out through head injury protocols.

The trio are replaced by Will Hutchinson, Tom Briscoe and Matty Laidlaw, who all come onto the bench.

Will Pryce (hamstring), Ligi Sao (knee), John Asiata (hamstring), Jordan Lane (arm) and Liam Watts (knee) remain sidelined for the Black and Whites.

Wigan: Jai Field; Liam Marshall, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Christian Wade; Adam Keighran, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Tyler Dupree, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Jacob Douglas.

Hull: Zak Hardaker; Harvey Barron, Jordan Rapana, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin; Jack Charles, Aidan Sezer; Herman Ese’ese, Cade Cust, Liam Knight, Jed Cartwright, Brad Fash, Yusuf Aydin. Subs: Jack Ashworth, Tom Briscoe, Matty Laidlaw, Will Hutchinson. 18th man: Cobie Wainhouse.

The Round 19 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, 3pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on BBC Two, Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.