Warriors fans will travel to Doncaster next month for the Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR

In a repeat of last season's semi-final tie - which Wigan lost to the Robins in agonising circumstances at Leeds - Matty Peet's side have been given a quick opportunity for revenge on Saturday, May 18.

Warrington will take on Huddersfield the following day at St Helens for a place at Wembley.

Both the semi-finals of the Men’s and Women’s competitions will be played as double-headers that weekend.

St Helens Women will play York Valkyrie (11.15am) at the Eco-Power Stadium on the Saturday, before Warriors take on Hull KR at 1.45pm.

The following day, the Warriors Women’s side will face Leeds Rhinos at 12.30pm at the Totally Wicked Stadium, followed by Huddersfield-Warrington at 3.15pm.

RL Commercial Managing Director, Rhodri Jones, said: “Congratulations to all eight sides on reaching the semi-finals – and on the manner in which they have done so.

"The quality of rugby over the weekend was outstanding, eight teams are now just one step away from Betfred Challenge Cup Finals Day and every supporter attending every semi-final will go with realistic expectations of seeing their side walk out at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 8 June.

“I would also like to thank our partners at Doncaster and St Helens for hosting these matches. A number of semi-final venue options were explored, based on the multiple semi-final permutations, with stadium availability and the participating clubs the determining factors.”

Huddersfield and Warrington booked their semi-final spots with sensational performances away from home – the Giants against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, where they won 34-6, and the Wolves at St Helens, 31-8.

Warrington’s fans will again have the ‘away’ end at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Huddersfield Giants are allocated the West Terrace and both clubs will also have seating allocations.

Even more emphatic away from home were Wigan, who thrashed Castleford Tigers 60-6 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Hull KR avenged last year’s Golden Point Wembley defeat at the hands of Leigh Leopards with a 26-14 triumph on home ground at Sewell Group Craven Park.