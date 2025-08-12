Sam Walters of Wigan Warriors is tackled by Hull KR duo Elliot Minchella (left) and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (right) in Round Seven

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet and his Hull KR counterpart Willie Peters have provided some early team news ahead of Friday night’s top-of-the-table clash.

League leaders Hull KR head to the Brick Community Stadium four points ahead of reigning Super League champions Wigan. A win for the Robins would all but seal the League Leaders’ Shield, whilst a victory for the Warriors would bring them to within just two points of the Robins.

Peet and Peters both held their pre-match press conferences on Tuesday afternoon, and perhaps unsurprisingly, were asked about team news and their current sidelined players.

Wigan boss Peet said it was ‘too early to tell’ at the time about whether star man Bevan French or powerhouse prop Luke Thompson would return, but that there were ‘no fresh concerns’ from their win over Warrington Wolves last Friday.

It was already known that Junior Nsemba would be unavailable to face Hull KR due to failing his head injury assessment at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but Peet said the England international was in good spirits as he aims to return against Wakefield Trinity next week following concussion protocols.

Asked whether Sam Walters would fill the void in the back-row in Nsemba’s absence, Peet replied: “More than likely, yeah.”

As for Hull KR, Peters confirmed that Mikey Lewis, Sam Luckley and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves are in line to face the Warriors.

Lewis and Luckley both underwent treatment in their win over Castleford Tigers, but Peters said they were ‘both okay’. Meanwhile, Waerea-Hargreaves missed the game due to a shoulder injury.

"He got through training today,” Peters said of Waerea-Hargreaves.

"We’ll make a final call on him in the week, but I’d like to think, after what I’ve seen today, that he’s good to go.”

However, Peters revealed that an unnamed player will undergo a scan following a training injury.

"We just had a session then, so overall we’re in decent shape,” said Peters. “One minor one that we need to look at – wouldn’t say minor one – just a little training issue, but we’ll get through that and we’ll find out probably later in the week, but everyone from last week pulled up reasonably well. We’ll wait and see how it goes in terms of scans and that type of stuff.”