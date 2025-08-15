Abbas Miski of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his matchday line-up to face Hull KR in a top-of-the-table clash at the Brick Community Stadium.

Peet has made two changes from the side that won at Warrington Wolves last Friday, with Jack Farrimond and Junior Nsemba (head injury protocols) coming out of the side. They are replaced by Abbas Miski and Harvie Hill.

Miski’s return is a boost to the Warriors, with the Lebanon international set to play just his second game in just three months, having battled a knee injury for most of the season so far.

Meanwhile, homegrown prop Hill comes onto the bench, with Sam Walters filling the void left in the back-row by the unavailable Nsemba, who failed his head injury assessment in last week’s win over Warrington.

Wigan are without young gun Farrimond, with Peet likely to provide an update on the young halfback in his post-match press conference. As a result, Adam Keighran starts in the halves alongside Harry Smith.

Bevan French once again hasn’t been named in the Warriors’ line-up as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Hull KR coach Willie Peters has made two changes to his side that defeated Castleford Tigers last time. Veteran hooker Micky McIlorum has been ruled out with a fractured ankle and is replaced by Bill Leyland. The only other change sees Jared Waerea-Hargreaves returning to the matchday line-up, with Eribe Doro moving to 18th man.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Adam Keighran, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Sam Walters, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Jacob Douglas.

Hull KR: Jack Broadbent; Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, James Batchelor, Joe Burgess; Mikey Lewis, Arthur Mourgue; Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Jai Whitbread, Dean Hadley, Rhyse Martin, Elliot Minchella. Subs: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sam Luckley, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Leyland. 18th man: Eribe Doro.

The Round 22 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Main Channel and Action.