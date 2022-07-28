Wigan Warriors V Hull KR preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 42-12 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

They will need to overcome a Hull KR side, who have recently found form, in order to return to winning ways.

The Opposition:

Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR at the DW Stadium

Rovers head into this game on the back of two straight wins.

Last time out, they overcame Warrington Wolves with a 30-22 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, while a 15-10 victory against Wakefield came the week before.

Prior to that, they had only won once in their previous nine matches.

They currently sit seventh in the league, with 18 points.

The Coach:

Hull’s recent turnaround in form has coincided with Danny McGuire taking over as head coach on an interim basis.

The retired scrum-half enjoyed an illustrious playing career, winning eight Super Leagues, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during his time with Leeds Rhinos.

He finished his time on the pitch with the Robins, before taking on a number of coaching roles with the club.

Key Men:

Hull are without a number of players for tonight’s game, including their leading scoring Ryan Hall, who has 11 tries under his belt so far this season.

Wigan will still need to be wary of Lachlan Coote, who is included in the squad and will be a threat at fullback.

Previous Meetings:

The two teams have only met on one occasion so far this year, which came in round one at Craven Park.

Jake Bibby and Liam Marshall both went over for braces, as the Warriors claimed a 24-10 win.

Meanwhile, Jai Field was the other scorer for the Warriors in the game.

Final Thoughts:

This will prove to be another difficult game for Peet’s side, with Hull KR always proving to be an unpredictable challenge.