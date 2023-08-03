Wigan Warriors V Hull KR preview: Here is the key information ahead of Friday's game at the DW Stadium

Matty Peet’s side bounced back from their golden point Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to the Robins with a 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards.

Tyler Dupree marked his debut with a try, while Abbas Miski crossed for a hat-trick.

Here is some of the key information ahead of this week’s match:

Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR on Friday night

The opposition

Hull KR head into this one on the back of a 34-16 victory over Castleford Tigers at Craven Park.

Tom Opacic, Rhys Kennedy, Kane Linnett, Matt Parcell, James Batchelor and Ethan Ryan all went over for tries as Rovers backed up their 11-10 victory over Wigan.

Prior to their Challenge Cup semi-final win, they had also overcome Leeds Rhinos on golden point, and are now unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions.

Willie Peters (right) with Danny McGuire

Their last defeat came against Hull FC in their first outing of July.

They currently sit fifth in the Super League table, with 22 points from 20 games, but form could mean very little for this one, due to the Robins naming a much-changed squad to take on the Warriors.

The coach

Willie Peters is the man at the helm of the Robins.

Before taking the job at Craven Park, he had previously been an assistant at Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights.

As a player he enjoyed time in both Australia and England, with his clubs in the Northern Hemisphere including Gateshead Thunder, Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings.

Squad changes

Peters has made 13 changes to the 21-man squad that was named for the Robins’ last outing against Castleford Tigers.

Ethan Ryan, Tom Opacic, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Matt Parcell, George King, Kane Linnett, Elliot Minchella, Jez Litten, Rhys Kennedy, James Batchelor, Mikey Lewis, Sam Luckley and Brad Schneider all drop out.

Academy products Lennie Ellis, Leo Tennison and Louix Gorman are set for their Hull KR debuts, while Harvey Horne, Harvey Reynolds and Owen Maull are included in the squad for the first time.

Dean Hadley will captain the Robins, as he returns to action after missing the last two games through HIA protocols.

Previous meetings

The two teams have already gone head-to-head on three occasions this season.

Their most recent meeting came in the Challenge Cup semi-final a fortnight ago.

The Warriors were forced to play the majority of the second half with only 12-men, after Joe Shorrocks was shown a red card moments after the restart.

Despite being at a disadvantage, Peet’s side were still able to compete, with the game eventually going to golden point.

In additional time, Schneider stepped up with the deciding kick to send Hull KR to Wembley.

In Super League, Wigan have met the Robins twice at Craven Park this season.

In the game back in May golden point was once again required, as Liam Farrell completed a hat-trick to give the Warriors a 26-22 victory.

A last minute diving try from Abbas Miski was required to level the scores and take the fixture to additional time.

Meanwhile, Liam Marshall was also among the scorers in the game, with the winger crossing for a brace.

In the meeting prior to that, it was Hull KR who came out on top with a 27-18 win over Peet’s side.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall crossed for a hat-trick in Peters’ first game as Robins’ head coach.

Form guide

Wigan Warriors- W L W L W

Hull KR- W W W L L

Super League history

Wigan have overcome the Robins on 25 occasions in Super League, but have also been beaten 11 times, as well as drawing once.

Elsewhere this weekend

Ahead of the first team fixture between Wigan and Hull KR at the DW Stadium on Friday night, the reserves go head-to-head at Robin Park Arena (K.O. 5.30pm).

John Winder’s side will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

They currently sit top of the reserves league with nine wins and one draw under their belt this season.

Last time out, they produced a huge 50-26 victory over London Broncos at Richmond Athletic Ground.

Jacob Douglas was among the scorers on his return from injury, with the winger crossing for four first half tries.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Wigan Warriors Women are also in action at Robin Park Arena, in what will be their first outing since the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

They return to Super League this weekend for a derby game against St Helens (12pm).

When the two teams met at the Totally Wicked Stadium back in June, Matty Smith’s side claimed a 26-4 victory, with a superb solo try from Grace Banks proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

The Warriors currently sit fourth in the table with five points from six games, while Saints are second.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Wigan’s LDRL team are involved in a festival at Thatto Heath Crusaders Rugby League Club.

The action get underway at 11.45am and concludes at 1.45pm.

Final thoughts

The victory over Leigh was a fantastic performance overall from the Warriors.

After the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR, it looked as if they had a point to prove.

Their energy in both defence and attack was superb throughout, and hopefully it’s a display that sets the bar for the rest of the campaign.