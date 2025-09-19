Liam Farrell of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made four changes to his side that will take on Leeds Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening.

Peet rotated his squad for last week’s 62-6 win over Castleford Tigers, but he brought the big guns back to face the Rhinos in the final round of the regular campaign, with Adam Keighran, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne and captain Liam Farrell returning to the starting line-up. The key quartet replace Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond, Tyler Dupree and Harvie Hill, with the latter named as 18th man.

Meanwhile, Leeds coach Brad Arthur has made two changes to his side that were defeated by Catalans Dragons last time out, with Riley Lumb and Joe Shorrocks coming in for the injured Lachie Miller and Ryan Hall.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming. 18th man: Harvie Hill.

Leeds: Chris Hankinson; Riley Lumb, Harry Newman, Kallum Watkins, Max Simpson; Brodie Croft, Jack Sinfield; Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Cooper Jenkins, Morgan Gannon, James McDonnell, Keenan Palasia. Subs: Joe Shorrocks, James Bentley, Sam Lisone, Tom Holroyd. 18th man: Ned McCormack.

The Round 27 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports + Main Channel.