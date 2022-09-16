Wigan Warriors V Leeds Rhinos preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's play-off semi-final

Matty Peet’s side enter the game on the back of a week off, while the visitors were in eliminator action last Friday.

Both teams will be up for the occasion, with a place at Old Trafford waiting for the winner.

Wigan have Sam Powell back in contention, but are without Liam Farrell and Cade Cust.

Wigan Warriors take on Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium

The Opposition:

Leeds head into this game with only one defeat in their last nine outings.

In order to reach the play-offs, they needed to come from behind in their final match of the regular season to beat Castleford Tigers 14-8 at Headingley.

Meanwhile they overcame Catalans Dragons in Perpignan in their eliminator game, producing a 20-10 win.

The Coach:

Rohan Smith became Leeds head coach back in April, taking over from Richard Agar.

His previous teams include Tonga, Bradford Bulls and North Devils, who compete in the Queensland coach.

He has also held coaching roles in the NRL with Penrith Panthers and Gold Coast Titans.

Key Men:

The Rhinos will be without their top scorer Ash Handley for the game at the DW Stadium, but Liam Sutcliffe enters the fixture in good form, and went over for a hat-trick last week against Catalans Dragons.

Wigan will also be keeping their eye on Zak Hardaker, who left the club earlier in the campaign.

Previous Meetings:

Jai Field scored a hat-trick, while Sam Powell claimed a brace, when the pair met at the DW Stadium back in February.

Liam Farrell was also amongst the scorers in the 34-12 win.

It was a different story at Headingley, as it was the Rhinos who came away with a comfortable 42-12 victory.

Final Thoughts:

Both sides are missing key players, but there will still be plenty of quality on the pitch.

A weeks rest for Wigan should prove beneficial, but that doesn’t mean Leeds are at a disadvantage.