Wigan Warriors V Leigh Leopards: TV coverage confirmed for July's Battle of the Borough at the DW Stadium

TV coverage has been confirmed for the Battle of the Borough game between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards at the DW Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th May 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read

The round 20 fixture will be broadcast live on Channel 4 on July 29, which is a day later than originally scheduled.

Proceedings will get underway at 1pm, in what will be the second Super League meeting of the season between the two teams.

When the local rivals went head-to-head at Leigh Sports Village back in March, Wigan came away with 34-6 victory.

Wigan beat the Leopards at Leigh Sports Village earlier this seasonWigan beat the Leopards at Leigh Sports Village earlier this season
