2 . Oliver Partington

Oliver Partington came through the ranks at Wigan, making his way to the first team. Alongside Morgan Smithies, he was named as the club’s joint young player of the year back in 2019. Partington left the Warriors during the off-season, joining Salford on a two-year deal. After making a bright start to his time with the Red Devils, the 24-year-old has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a knee injury. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com