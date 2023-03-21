News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors V Salford Red Devils: Current connections in the two squads ahead of Friday's game- in pictures

Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

Matty Peet’s produced a 14-12 victory over Huddersfield Giants last time out, as they bounced back through the defeat to Catalans Dragons in their last home game.

A few familiar faces were in action against the Warriors at the John Smith’s Stadium, and it could be the same this week against the Red Devils.

Here are some of the current connections between the two clubs:

Joe Burgess started his career with the Warriors before making a move to the NRL, where he played for the Roosters and the Rabbitohs. After a year in Australia, the winger returned to Wigan, winning the World Club Challenge during his second stint. The 28-year-old then departed the club for a second time, joining the Red Devils ahead of the 2021 season.

1. Joe Burgess

Photo: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com

Oliver Partington came through the ranks at Wigan, making his way to the first team. Alongside Morgan Smithies, he was named as the club’s joint young player of the year back in 2019. Partington left the Warriors during the off-season, joining Salford on a two-year deal. After making a bright start to his time with the Red Devils, the 24-year-old has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a knee injury.

2. Oliver Partington

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Amir Bourouh also came through the youth system at Wigan. The 22-year-old made a number of appearances for the first team before his move to the Red Devils ahead of the 2022 season.

3. Amir Bourouh

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Salford second-rower James Greenwood spent time with the Warriors between 2013 and 2015. He joined the Red Devils in 2020 after four seasons with Hull KR.

4. James Greenwood

Photo: BERNARD PLATT

