Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
A few familiar faces were in action against the Warriors at the John Smith’s Stadium, and it could be the same this week against the Red Devils.
Here are some of the current connections between the two clubs:
1. Joe Burgess
Joe Burgess started his career with the Warriors before making a move to the NRL, where he played for the Roosters and the Rabbitohs. After a year in Australia, the winger returned to Wigan, winning the World Club Challenge during his second stint. The 28-year-old then departed the club for a second time, joining the Red Devils ahead of the 2021 season. Photo: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com
2. Oliver Partington
Oliver Partington came through the ranks at Wigan, making his way to the first team. Alongside Morgan Smithies, he was named as the club’s joint young player of the year back in 2019. Partington left the Warriors during the off-season, joining Salford on a two-year deal. After making a bright start to his time with the Red Devils, the 24-year-old has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a knee injury. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Amir Bourouh
Amir Bourouh also came through the youth system at Wigan. The 22-year-old made a number of appearances for the first team before his move to the Red Devils ahead of the 2022 season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. James Greenwood
Salford second-rower James Greenwood spent time with the Warriors between 2013 and 2015. He joined the Red Devils in 2020 after four seasons with Hull KR. Photo: BERNARD PLATT