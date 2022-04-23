Wigan Warriors V Salford Red Devils preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game

This will be the first time Matty Peet’s side will appear live on Channel 4, as they look to continue their unbeaten home record this season.

They head into this match on the back of a huge 54-10 victory over Wakefield on Easter Monday, and will hope to build on that display.

The Opposition:

Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium on Sunday

Salford Red Devils have only won three of their opening nine Super League games this season.

Heading into this fixture they sit in ninth place on six points.

Their last victory came back in March, prior to their Challenge Cup meeting with Wigan.

Since then they have lost four on the bounce and will be looking to get back on track.

Last time out, they were defeated 36-10 by Catalans Dragons at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Coach:

Paul Rowley is currently enjoying his first season at the AJ Bell Stadium.

During his playing career, he spent two stints with Leigh, as well as Halifax and Huddersfield.

He became permanent head coach of the Centurions in 2012 and was named Championship Coach of the Season in his first year.

After leaving the club ahead of the 2016 campaign, he took over at Toronto Wolfpack.

He remained there for two seasons before departing.

Key Man:

Ken Sio is certainly the danger man for Salford.

The winger has enjoyed a great start to the season, and is the current joint top try-scorer in Super League, with 12 under his belt so far, which is the same as Jai Field.

Previous Meeting:

The two sides met back in March, as Wigan knocked Salford out of the Challenge Cup with a 20-0 win at the DW Stadium.

Liam Byrne, Liam Marshall and John Bateman all went over in what was a game of few chances.

Final Thoughts:

This should be another winnable game for Wigan, but you can never rule Salford completely out.