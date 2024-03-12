Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles: Challenge Cup sixth round date and time confirmed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wigan Warriors will host Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles on Friday, March 22 with an 8:00pm kick-off, a week prior to the Good Friday clash with St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Leeds Rhinos versus Saints will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app on Friday 22 March (KO 8pm).
Full Challenge Cup sixth round details:
Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – Friday 22 March, 8pm
Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Friday 22 March, 8pm (BBC Sport)
Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles – Friday 22 March, 8pm
Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers – Saturday 23 March, 3pm
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Saturday 23 March,2pm
Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers – Saturday 23 March, 2pm (The Sportsman)
Warrington Wolves v London Broncos – Saturday 23 March, 5.30pm
Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons – Sunday 24 March, 3pm